Parsley Box Group (LON:MEAL) Shares Down 4.5%

Parsley Box Group plc (LON:MEAL) traded down 4.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 32 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 32 ($0.43). 1,338 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 8,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.50 ($0.45).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 40.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 94.09.

Parsley Box Group Company Profile (LON:MEAL)

Parsley Box Group plc delivers direct to consumer ready meals with focus on the Baby Boomer+ demographic. Its product range comprises single portion sized meals across products from various cuisines, sides, soups, puddings, and drinks. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

