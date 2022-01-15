ETFMG Prime 2x Daily Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILX) Stock Price Down 3.1%

ETFMG Prime 2x Daily Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILX) traded down 3.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.60 and last traded at $4.66. 2,403 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 4,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.81.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day moving average is $5.74.

