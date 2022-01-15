Analyzing Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) & Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA)

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) and Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Vintage Wine Estates alerts:

44.1% of Vintage Wine Estates shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.5% of Duckhorn Portfolio shares are held by institutional investors. 54.9% of Vintage Wine Estates shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Duckhorn Portfolio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Vintage Wine Estates and Duckhorn Portfolio’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vintage Wine Estates $220.74 million 2.80 $9.87 million N/A N/A Duckhorn Portfolio $336.61 million 7.36 $55.96 million N/A N/A

Duckhorn Portfolio has higher revenue and earnings than Vintage Wine Estates.

Profitability

This table compares Vintage Wine Estates and Duckhorn Portfolio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vintage Wine Estates N/A N/A N/A Duckhorn Portfolio N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Vintage Wine Estates and Duckhorn Portfolio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vintage Wine Estates 0 0 3 0 3.00 Duckhorn Portfolio 0 2 6 0 2.75

Vintage Wine Estates currently has a consensus target price of 14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.12%. Duckhorn Portfolio has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.47%. Given Vintage Wine Estates’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vintage Wine Estates is more favorable than Duckhorn Portfolio.

Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally. It also serves individual consumers through club membership, the company's website, and tasting rooms located in Napa Valley, California; Anderson Valley, California; Sebastopol, California; Hollister, California; and Walla Walla, Washington. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. was formerly known as Mallard Intermediate, Inc. and changed its name to The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. in February 2021. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is based in Saint Helena, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Vintage Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vintage Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.