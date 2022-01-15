ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Rating Increased to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $68.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $58.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.61% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.45.

NYSE:OKE opened at $62.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.91. ONEOK has a 12-month low of $38.90 and a 12-month high of $66.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.12.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ONEOK will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OKE. FMR LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after buying an additional 48,432 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after acquiring an additional 9,316 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 717,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,916,000 after buying an additional 123,172 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in ONEOK by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 569,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,686,000 after purchasing an additional 18,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

