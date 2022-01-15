Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Accolade Inc. provides personalized, technology-enabled solutions which help people better understand, navigate and utilize the healthcare system. Accolade Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

ACCD has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Accolade from $56.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Accolade from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Accolade from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Accolade from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Accolade from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.73.

Shares of ACCD stock opened at $20.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.82. Accolade has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $59.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.99. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $83.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 117.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accolade will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACCD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accolade in the second quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Accolade during the third quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Accolade by 920.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Accolade during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Accolade by 91.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

