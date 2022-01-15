Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €67.00 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser La… Analysts

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been assigned a €67.00 ($76.14) price objective by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser La… in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser La…’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BOSS. Morgan Stanley set a €64.00 ($72.73) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.30 ($66.25) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €68.00 ($77.27) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($79.55) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €62.65 ($71.19).

Shares of ETR BOSS opened at €52.26 ($59.39) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €54.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of €51.64. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion and a PE ratio of 78.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of €25.54 ($29.02) and a 1-year high of €59.98 ($68.16).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

