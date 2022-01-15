Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €48.20 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) received a €48.20 ($54.77) price objective from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($56.82) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 11th. DZ Bank set a €48.00 ($54.55) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, November 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($52.27) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays set a €43.00 ($48.86) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($53.41) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €44.94 ($51.07).

Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of €13.43 ($15.26) and a 1-year high of €19.70 ($22.39).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

