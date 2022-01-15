Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €24.60 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been assigned a €24.60 ($27.95) price target by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 54.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DTE. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($29.55) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Monday, November 15th. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($23.86) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($23.86) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €23.50 ($26.70) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Telekom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €23.17 ($26.33).

DTE stock opened at €15.96 ($18.14) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €16.32 and a 200-day moving average price of €17.14. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of €12.72 ($14.45) and a 52-week high of €18.13 ($20.60).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

