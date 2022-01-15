FY2021 EPS Estimates for Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) Raised by Analyst

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) – National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Bsr Reit in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.79. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bsr Reit’s FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bsr Reit in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$2.39. The firm had revenue of C$39.92 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?.

