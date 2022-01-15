FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Blueprint Medicines Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Blueprint Medicines in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($10.51) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($6.46). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($4.92) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.33) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BPMC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.09.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $78.00 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $117.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 0.73.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.37). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 383.58% and a negative return on equity of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $24.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $11.16 earnings per share. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $98,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 5,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $552,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,458 shares of company stock worth $4,729,692. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.