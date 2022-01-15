KeyCorp Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) – KeyCorp lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Electric Power in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.64 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.68. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Electric Power’s FY2023 earnings at $5.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.92 EPS.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share.

AEP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.81.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $90.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $91.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.66 and its 200 day moving average is $86.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $186,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $535,017 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 12.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 5.3% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

