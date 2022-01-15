Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target Lowered to C$11.00 at Scotiabank

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DPM. CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$11.50 price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, October 8th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock opened at C$7.61 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.81. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Dundee Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$6.99 and a twelve month high of C$9.72. The stock has a market cap of C$1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The mining company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$204.29 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.2799999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.34%.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Ryan Dorfman sold 37,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.00, for a total value of C$333,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$153,000. Also, Director Nikolay Hristov sold 32,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.40, for a total transaction of C$309,260.00. Insiders acquired a total of 263,000 shares of company stock worth $1,985,843 in the last quarter.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

