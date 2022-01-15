First Derivatives (LON:FDP) Downgraded to “Sell” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of First Derivatives (LON:FDP) to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 1,600 ($21.72) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 2,200 ($29.86).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of First Derivatives in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of FDP opened at GBX 1,750 ($23.75) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,055.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,192.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £486.66 million and a PE ratio of 603.45. First Derivatives has a 1 year low of GBX 1,670 ($22.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,425 ($46.49).

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting, and Software segments. It provides KX, a technology for real-time continuous intelligence; First Derivative, a technology-led service for capital markets; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive accounts based marketing solution.

