First Derivatives (LON:FDP) Downgraded to “Sell” at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2022

Berenberg Bank cut shares of First Derivatives (LON:FDP) to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 1,600 ($21.72) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 2,200 ($29.86).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of First Derivatives in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of FDP opened at GBX 1,750 ($23.75) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,055.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,192.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £486.66 million and a PE ratio of 603.45. First Derivatives has a 1 year low of GBX 1,670 ($22.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,425 ($46.49).

First Derivatives Company Profile

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting, and Software segments. It provides KX, a technology for real-time continuous intelligence; First Derivative, a technology-led service for capital markets; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive accounts based marketing solution.

Featured Story: What is channel trading?

Receive News & Ratings for First Derivatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Derivatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.