Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. manufactures and provides patented mobile proppant management systems which unload, store and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites and its systems are deployed in many of the most active oil and natural gas basins in the United States, including the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale and the SCOOP/STACK formation. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. is based in Houston, United States. “

SOI stock opened at $7.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $363.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.36 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $15.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.79.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $49.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.97 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is -381.82%.

In other news, CEO William A. Zartler purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.64 per share, for a total transaction of $66,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Burke sold 50,000 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 36,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

