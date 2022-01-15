Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers have underperformed the industry in the past six months. Although the company resumed operations at the majority of its restaurants, possibilities of additional outbreaks can lead to lower capacity, social distancing and the suspension of in-restaurant dining operations. This along with inflationary commodity and wage pressures, is a concern. Loss estimates for 2021 have widened over the past 30 days, reflecting analysts’ concern. However, robust loyalty program and off-premise sales bode well. Also, off-premises sales have been said to have more than doubled from pre-pandemic levels of approximately 14%. Going forward, the company intends to maintain the momentum by focusing on modifications with respect to its processes, staffing, floor plans and technology.”

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RRGB. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RRGB opened at $16.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.33. The company has a market cap of $255.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.74. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $41.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $275.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.95 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a negative return on equity of 45.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,855,802 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,795,000 after acquiring an additional 20,310 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,100,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,436,000 after acquiring an additional 126,312 shares during the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the second quarter worth about $33,796,000. Kylin Management LLC bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the second quarter worth approximately $33,796,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.