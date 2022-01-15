Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kura Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is involved in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of tumors and blood cancers. Its product pipeline includes small molecule drug candidates which are in different clinical trial consists of Tipifarnib-HRAS, Tipifarnib-PTCL, ERK inhibitor program and Menin MLL inhibitor program. Kura Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in La Jolla, California. “

KURA has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kura Oncology currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.67.

KURA stock opened at $13.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $907.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.55. Kura Oncology has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $36.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.29.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in Kura Oncology by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Kura Oncology by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 255,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 36,351 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kura Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,645,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kura Oncology by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,460,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,080,000 after purchasing an additional 801,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Kura Oncology by 713.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 65,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 57,021 shares in the last quarter.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

