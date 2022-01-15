Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is a property and casualty insurance holding company. Through its subsidiary, Heritage Property & Casualty Insurance Company, the Company provides personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is based in Clearwater, Florida. “

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Heritage Insurance from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of Heritage Insurance stock opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.25 million, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Heritage Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $167.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.11 million. Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Heritage Insurance by 78.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 8.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 8.2% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 10.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 4.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. 62.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

