Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Partners is a Delaware limited partnership formed by affiliates of the Slifka family. Global Partners owns, controls or has access to one of the largest terminal networks of refined petroleum products in New England. Global Partners is one of the largest wholesale distributors of distillates such as home heating oil, diesel and kerosene, gasoline, and residual oil and bunker fuel to wholesalers, retailers and commercial customers in New England. “

GLP stock opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $901 million, a P/E ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.37. Global Partners has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 0.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Partners will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%. Global Partners’s payout ratio is currently 242.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Global Partners in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its stake in Global Partners by 9.6% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 123,027 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,726 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the third quarter worth about $900,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Partners by 8.3% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,740 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Partners by 11.4% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,018 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments; Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO) and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

