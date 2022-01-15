Kits Eyecare Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTYCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kits Eyecare Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTYCF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of KTYCF opened at $1.99 on Friday. Kits Eyecare has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $8.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average of $3.09.

KTYCF has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Kits Eyecare from C$7.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. lowered their target price on shares of Kits Eyecare from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Kits Eyecare Ltd. operates a digital eyecare platform for eyes in the United States and Canada. The company provides contact lenses, eyeglasses, and frames; and online eyewear fitting, virtual try-on, pupillary distance measurement, and an integrated online vision test services under the KITS brand through its websites and mobile platform.

