Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Short Interest Update

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 172.7% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 30.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BYCBF opened at $2,479.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,378.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,415.59. Barry Callebaut has a one year low of $2,200.00 and a one year high of $2,600.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Barry Callebaut from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barry Callebaut in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Barry Callebaut AG engages in the manufacture and trade of cocoa, chocolate, and confectionery products. It distributes its products under the following brands: Barry Callebaut, Callebaut, Cacao Barry, Carma, Van Leer, Van Houten, Bensdorp, Delfi, Chadler, Caprimo, Le Royal, and Ögonblink. The company was founded by Klaus Johann Jacobs in December 13, 1994 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

