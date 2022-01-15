Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $186.00 to $200.00. 1,962 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 37,661 shares.The stock last traded at $171.55 and had previously closed at $175.43.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FERG. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferguson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Ferguson by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ferguson in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ferguson by 5,914.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Ferguson by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. 34.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.27.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

