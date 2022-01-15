GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $10.00. The stock had previously closed at $9.90, but opened at $9.51. GrowGeneration shares last traded at $9.71, with a volume of 8,657 shares trading hands.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on GrowGeneration in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on GrowGeneration from $44.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.83.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRWG. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in GrowGeneration by 41.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.72 and its 200 day moving average is $26.47. The company has a market cap of $559.11 million, a PE ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 2.65.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.28 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 4.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GrowGeneration Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRWG)

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.