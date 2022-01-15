Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, an increase of 176.5% from the December 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of CCD opened at $29.43 on Friday. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $28.21 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.07 and its 200-day moving average is $31.16.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company which engages in the provision of total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on March 11, 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
