Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, an increase of 176.5% from the December 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of CCD opened at $29.43 on Friday. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $28.21 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.07 and its 200-day moving average is $31.16.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCD. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 3,116.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 21,628 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 12.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,705,000 after acquiring an additional 20,724 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 1.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 828,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,814,000 after acquiring an additional 15,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 14.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 13,293 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company which engages in the provision of total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on March 11, 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

