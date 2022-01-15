Scotiabank Cuts Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target to C$11.75

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$14.25 to C$11.75 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EQX. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. CIBC lifted their target price on Equinox Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.75 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. dropped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Equinox Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at C$7.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.88. Equinox Gold has a one year low of C$4.25 and a one year high of C$8.90.

In related news, Director Gregory Smith sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.69, for a total transaction of C$513,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 306,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,278,868.87.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

