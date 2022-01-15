Capital One Financial Comments on Hess Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:HES)

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Hess in a report issued on Wednesday, January 12th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $2.15 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.85. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Hess’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

NYSE:HES opened at $91.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.68 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.30 and a 200-day moving average of $78.13. Hess has a 1 year low of $53.43 and a 1 year high of $93.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.73%.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $292,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HES. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 519.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

