Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €159.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €159.00 ($180.68) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €132.50 ($150.57) price objective on Airbus in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($159.09) price objective on Airbus in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €137.00 ($155.68) price objective on Airbus in a report on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($159.09) target price on Airbus in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €138.00 ($156.82) target price on Airbus in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbus currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €131.92 ($149.91).

EPA AIR opened at €117.34 ($133.34) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €110.49 and its 200 day moving average is €112.14. Airbus has a 12 month low of €68.28 ($77.59) and a 12 month high of €99.97 ($113.60).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

