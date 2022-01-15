Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Price Target Increased to C$14.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CTS. Berenberg Bank set a C$18.25 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James set a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Laurentian dropped their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$13.75 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$14.00 to C$12.75 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC set a C$12.50 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$13.03.

Get Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) alerts:

CTS opened at C$6.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.38. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.