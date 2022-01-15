Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€52.00” Price Target for Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($59.09) price objective on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PHIA has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($47.73) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($57.95) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays set a €51.50 ($58.52) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($59.09) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($39.77) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €45.63 ($51.85).

Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of €28.92 ($32.86) and a one year high of €36.12 ($41.05).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

