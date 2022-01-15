Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) Given a €32.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.50 ($36.93) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AD. Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.50 ($33.52) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($36.36) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €32.00 ($36.36) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($35.23) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.90 ($36.25) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 12 month low of €14.72 ($16.73) and a 12 month high of €20.42 ($23.20).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, SA (JMR) and P.T.

