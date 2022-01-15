Shake Shack Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Shake Shack in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Tamas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.17). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $193.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.47 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. Shake Shack’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS.

SHAK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.17.

Shake Shack stock opened at $69.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.36. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $138.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -138.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 83.15 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc boosted its position in Shake Shack by 412.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 50,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after buying an additional 40,400 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Shake Shack by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Shake Shack by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after buying an additional 12,852 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,428,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Shake Shack by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

