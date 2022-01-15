Sempra Energy Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $8.27 Per Share (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sempra Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $8.27 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.24. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sempra Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $9.77 EPS.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SRE. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.57.

NYSE SRE opened at $137.96 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $114.66 and a fifty-two week high of $144.93. The stock has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.00 and a 200-day moving average of $129.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 231.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.88%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.