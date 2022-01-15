Provident Financial (LON:PFG) PT Raised to GBX 410 at Barclays

Provident Financial (LON:PFG) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 380 ($5.16) to GBX 410 ($5.57) in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PFG. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Thursday. boosted their price target on Provident Financial from GBX 210 ($2.85) to GBX 318 ($4.32) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Provident Financial from GBX 210 ($2.85) to GBX 318 ($4.32) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

PFG opened at GBX 355.80 ($4.83) on Thursday. Provident Financial has a 1 year low of GBX 3.55 ($0.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 383.80 ($5.21). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 356.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 323.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.11, a current ratio of 20.04 and a quick ratio of 20.04. The firm has a market cap of £902.66 million and a PE ratio of -8.22.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

Further Reading: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.