Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) to Strong Sell

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CareDx, Inc. is a commercial stage company. It develops, markets, and delivers a diagnostic surveillance solution for heart transplant recipients. The Company provides AlloMap, a noninvasive blood test used to aid in the identification of heart transplant recipients. It is also pursuing other areas of transplant surveillance, such as the use of cell-free DNA (cfDNA) as a biomarker for rejection. CareDx, Inc. is based in Brisbane, California. “

CDNA has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet cut CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.50.

NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $41.61 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.89 and a beta of 0.58. CareDx has a 1 year low of $38.43 and a 1 year high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.11 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. CareDx’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CareDx will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $494,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ankur Dhingra acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.34 per share, for a total transaction of $211,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,500 shares of company stock worth $1,422,660. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CareDx by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in CareDx by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in CareDx by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in CareDx by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in CareDx by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

