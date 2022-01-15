Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is a leading owner and operator of senior living facilities throughout the United States. The Company is committed to providing an exceptional living experience through properties that are designed, purpose-built and operated to provide the highest-quality service, care and living accommodations for residents. The Company owns and operates independent, assisted and dementia-care facilities. “

NYSE:BKD opened at $5.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.76. Brookdale Senior Living has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $8.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.61.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $641.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.48 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 38.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP George T. Hicks sold 24,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $147,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,457,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,085,000 after buying an additional 1,569,022 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,142,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,426,000 after buying an additional 877,838 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 16,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,800,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,748,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,817,000 after buying an additional 276,552 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 5,525,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,808,000 after buying an additional 367,889 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

