Berenberg Bank Increases John Wood Group (LON:WG) Price Target to GBX 300

John Wood Group (LON:WG) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 250 ($3.39) to GBX 300 ($4.07) in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WG. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 325 ($4.41) to GBX 300 ($4.07) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.66) price target on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 330 ($4.48) to GBX 290 ($3.94) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.48) price objective on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 307.88 ($4.18).

LON WG opened at GBX 240 ($3.26) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 196.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 215.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87. John Wood Group has a 12 month low of GBX 171.90 ($2.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 353.30 ($4.80). The stock has a market cap of £1.66 billion and a PE ratio of -9.72.

In other news, insider Robin Watson acquired 3,117 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 206 ($2.80) per share, for a total transaction of £6,421.02 ($8,715.92). Also, insider Adrian Marsh acquired 25,000 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.70) per share, with a total value of £49,750 ($67,530.88). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 29,532 shares of company stock valued at $5,883,492.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

