fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FuboTV offer sports first live TV streaming platform as well as news and entertainment content. FuboTV is based in New York, United States. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FUBO. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.11.

NYSE FUBO opened at $13.12 on Thursday. fuboTV has a 52 week low of $12.67 and a 52 week high of $57.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.96.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.06. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 48.14% and a negative net margin of 85.46%. The business had revenue of $156.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.49 million. Research analysts expect that fuboTV will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $1,723,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUBO. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in fuboTV in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in fuboTV in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in fuboTV in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in fuboTV by 9,530.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in fuboTV in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 40.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

