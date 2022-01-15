Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2022

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has C$33.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on QBR.B. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$36.71.

QBR.B stock opened at C$30.65 on Tuesday. Quebecor has a 12 month low of C$27.33 and a 12 month high of C$36.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 480.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$28.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.66.

Quebecor Company Profile

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Analyst Recommendations for Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B)

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.