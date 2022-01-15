Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has C$33.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on QBR.B. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$36.71.

Get Quebecor alerts:

QBR.B stock opened at C$30.65 on Tuesday. Quebecor has a 12 month low of C$27.33 and a 12 month high of C$36.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 480.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$28.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.66.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.