NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) PT Raised to C$11.00 at Cormark

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its price target lifted by Cormark from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on NVA. National Bankshares upped their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC upped their price target on NuVista Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NuVista Energy from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on NuVista Energy to C$9.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NuVista Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$7.68.

Shares of NVA stock opened at C$8.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.48, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. NuVista Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.01 and a 1 year high of C$8.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion and a PE ratio of 2.15.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.47. The business had revenue of C$222.60 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that NuVista Energy will post 1.1428659 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.24, for a total transaction of C$724,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,432,042 shares in the company, valued at C$24,847,984.08.

About NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

