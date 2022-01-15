Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Mogo (TSE:MOGO) Price Target to C$10.00

Mogo (TSE:MOGO) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MOGO. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$13.50 target price on shares of Mogo in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of Mogo in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of Mogo stock opened at C$3.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.45. Mogo has a 52 week low of C$3.26 and a 52 week high of C$15.34. The stock has a market cap of C$257.30 million and a PE ratio of -27.62.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a Mogo app and provides access to MogoSpend, a digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card (MogoCard); MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and bitcoin rewards program to buy bitcoin through MogoCrypto.

