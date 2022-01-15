Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target Increased to C$11.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering boosted their price objective on Whitecap Resources to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.42.

TSE WCP opened at C$8.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of C$4.46 and a one year high of C$8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.53.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$728.10 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Whitecap Resources will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$137,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,533,636 shares in the company, valued at C$17,355,406.60. Also, Director Gregory Scott Fletcher bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.85 per share, with a total value of C$34,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 131,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$897,918.55. Insiders acquired 77,710 shares of company stock valued at $570,128 in the last quarter.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

