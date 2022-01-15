F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT) Insider Beatrice Hollond Purchases 108 Shares

F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT) insider Beatrice Hollond bought 108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 915 ($12.42) per share, for a total transaction of £988.20 ($1,341.39).

Shares of LON:FCIT opened at GBX 892 ($12.11) on Friday. F&C Investment Trust PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 740 ($10.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 953 ($12.94). The company has a market capitalization of £4.70 billion and a PE ratio of 4.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 919.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 888.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13.

Get F&C Investment Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. F&C Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 0.06%.

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates as an investment company. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for F&C Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F&C Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.