Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) Insider Emma Adamo Sells 38,204 Shares of Stock

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) insider Emma Adamo sold 38,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,092 ($28.40), for a total value of £799,227.68 ($1,084,875.36).

Associated British Foods stock opened at GBX 2,117 ($28.74) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.76 billion and a PE ratio of 34.99. Associated British Foods plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,719 ($23.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,796.19 ($37.96). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,980.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,995.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a GBX 34.30 ($0.47) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $6.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. Associated British Foods’s payout ratio is 0.10%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,650 ($35.97) to GBX 2,470 ($33.53) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,200 ($29.86) to GBX 2,300 ($31.22) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($36.65) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($35.29) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,594 ($35.21).

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

