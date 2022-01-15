Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:SBO) Insider Purchases £2,969.25 in Stock

Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:SBO) insider Christopher Keljik OBE bought 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.45) per share, for a total transaction of £2,969.25 ($4,030.47).

Christopher Keljik OBE also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Christopher Keljik OBE bought 2,765 shares of Schroder British Opportunities Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 108 ($1.47) per share, for a total transaction of £2,986.20 ($4,053.48).

On Wednesday, November 10th, Christopher Keljik OBE bought 2,752 shares of Schroder British Opportunities Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 108 ($1.47) per share, for a total transaction of £2,972.16 ($4,034.42).

Shares of LON:SBO opened at GBX 107.39 ($1.46) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 107.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 107.02. Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 95 ($1.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 111 ($1.51).

Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC operates as an investment trust in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

