Brokers Issue Forecasts for Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TAST)

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) – Stock analysts at Truist Securities boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Securities analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of ($0.51) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.62). Truist Securities also issued estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $421.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TAST. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stephens cut Carrols Restaurant Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Craig Hallum cut Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut Carrols Restaurant Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TAST opened at $2.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $2.58 and a 1 year high of $8.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.98.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the period. 39.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.