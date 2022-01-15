Impax Environmental Markets plc (LON:IEM) Insider Buys £50,000 in Stock

Impax Environmental Markets plc (LON:IEM) insider John Scott acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.79) per share, for a total transaction of £50,000 ($67,870.23).

Impax Environmental Markets stock opened at GBX 482 ($6.54) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 549.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 519.38. The company has a market cap of £1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 11.83 and a quick ratio of 11.83. Impax Environmental Markets plc has a 12 month low of GBX 429.50 ($5.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 584.50 ($7.93).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is a positive change from Impax Environmental Markets’s previous dividend of $1.30. Impax Environmental Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.02%.

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly of those in the alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management sectors.

