KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $350.00 to $425.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. KLA traded as high as $456.99 and last traded at $452.43, with a volume of 16316 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $433.86.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on KLA from $403.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on KLA in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $515.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on KLA in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.35.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 5.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in KLA by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 124,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,455,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in KLA by 9.8% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in KLA by 14.0% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in KLA during the second quarter worth about $1,667,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $415.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 21.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

