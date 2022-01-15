KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $350.00 to $425.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. KLA traded as high as $456.99 and last traded at $452.43, with a volume of 16316 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $433.86.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on KLA from $403.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on KLA in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $515.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on KLA in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.35.
In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $415.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.76.
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 21.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.
KLA Company Profile (NASDAQ:KLAC)
KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.
