SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Stock Price Down 6.7% Following Insider Selling

Shares of SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) dropped 6.7% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $43.63 and last traded at $43.82. Approximately 39,707 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,589,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.99.

Specifically, COO Nicholas Warner sold 62,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $2,951,020.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 105,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $5,147,498.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 335,694 shares of company stock valued at $15,927,372. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on SentinelOne from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SentinelOne from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.88.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $56.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.58 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 140.35% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SentinelOne Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in S. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in SentinelOne by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter worth $2,010,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 555,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,750,000 after acquiring an additional 326,498 shares during the last quarter. 56.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SentinelOne (NYSE:S)

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

