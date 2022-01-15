SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Stock Price Down 6.7% Following Insider Selling

Shares of SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) dropped 6.7% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $43.63 and last traded at $43.82. Approximately 39,707 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,589,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.99.
Specifically, COO Nicholas Warner sold 62,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $2,951,020.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 105,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $5,147,498.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 335,694 shares of company stock valued at $15,927,372. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on SentinelOne from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SentinelOne from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.88.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in S. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in SentinelOne by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter worth $2,010,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 555,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,750,000 after acquiring an additional 326,498 shares during the last quarter. 56.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About SentinelOne (NYSE:S)
SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.
