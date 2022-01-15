Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $10.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Aeva Technologies traded as low as $6.01 and last traded at $6.02, with a volume of 17719 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Aeva Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.71.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEVA. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 84.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 46.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.79.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 million. Research analysts anticipate that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA)

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

