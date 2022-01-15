Boenning Scattergood Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, January 13th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.36 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.35. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of WASH stock opened at $59.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.67 and its 200 day moving average is $53.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.77. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12-month low of $42.43 and a 12-month high of $60.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $56.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.40 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 13.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from Washington Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 50.12%.

In related news, EVP James M. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $120,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $276,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 29,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 298,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

