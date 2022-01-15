Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period To Expire on January 18th (NASDAQ:GGAAU)

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:GGAAU) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, January 18th. Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition had issued 22,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 9th. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ:GGAAU opened at $10.05 on Friday. Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $10.10.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.